Ipswich Town complete free agent swoop after injury to 23-year-old

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Joel Coleman, the club has confirmed on their official website.

Ipswich Town already have three goalkeepers on the books at Portman Road.

Christian Walton has been the go-to man in between the sticks for Kieran McKenna, while Vaclav Hladky has been the no.2 for the most part. Nick Hayes has been the third option, rarely featuring in a matchday squad for the Tractor Boys.

Now though, it’s emerged that an injury to Hayes has forced the League One side into the free agent market.

As announced on Friday, Ipswich Town have completed the signing of former Huddersfield Town man Coleman. The 27-year-old has been without a club since the summer, when his deal with Rochdale came to an end.

He now pens terms with Ipswich Town on a short-term basis to provide further cover in goal though, signing until

January.

Better safe than sorry…

Although Ipswich Town should be fine with Walton and Hladky both options, the arrival of Coleman provides McKenna with an insurance option just in case of a goalkeeping crisis.

Academy youngsters Lewis Ridd and Antoni Bort are both sidelined through injury too, so Coleman’s signing was a necessary one. He comes in with a decent amount of senior experience to his name and has spent plenty of time playing in the EFL, so he should be a solid option if called upon.

It will be hoped Walton and Hladky to stay fit, but Coleman will be in place to provide cover if needs be after his free transfer arrival.