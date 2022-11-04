‘Don’t seem to have any goals in their side’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers host Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers have won five of their last seven games and their brilliant run has seen them into the automatic promotion spots and they are now just five points behind league leaders Burnley. With the Clarets playing in the early kick-off, they will be hoping Vincent Kompany’s side drop points in order to close the gap.

They face a Huddersfield Town side who sit rock bottom and in desperate need of points as things stand. It will be a tough task for Mark Fotheringham’s side, but a win could see them go above West Brom if the Baggies lose at QPR.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction on how the game will go.

“Blackburn’s winning run came to a frustrating end at Coventry on Tuesday night. It’s 19 games without a draw now for Rovers! Three off the Championship record at the start of a season,” he said.

“You worry for Huddersfield. They just don’t seem to have any goals in their side. It took a freak goal for them to beat Millwall on Saturday, and they were beaten just a little too easily by Sunderland for my liking in midweek. Home win here for me.”



Prutton predicts Huddersfield Town’s poor run of form to continue with Blackburn Rovers coming away with all three points after a 2-0 win.

Thoughts…

Huddersfield Town are really struggling and it doesn’t get much of a tougher away day for the Terriers here. The Championship is an unpredictable league, but another loss for Fotheringham’s side looks to be predictable in this instance.

Blackburn Rovers may have lost last time out but they should have enough to overcome Huddersfield Town tomorrow. They won’t take their weekend opponents for granted however, especially given their win against Millwall at the weekend. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will need to bounce back after defeat at Coventry City just days ago.

As Prutton predicts, Blackburn Rovers should be winning this game and will likely keep a clean sheet given Huddersfield Town have left a lot to be desired in front of goal. A 2-0 victory looks a strong prediction from the Sky Sports pundit.

Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.