‘Could be a step too far’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton reveals score prediction for Sheffield United v Burnley

Sheffield United host Burnley in the Championship at lunchtime on Saturday.

Sheffield United come into this weekend’s clash with league leaders Burnley on a run of two consecutive wins.

A shaky run of form saw the Blades slip away from the automatic promotion spots but victories over West Brom and Bristol City have lifted them back up to 3rd place, just one point behind Blackburn Rovers in 2nd and with a game in hand.

Burnley are the team to beat in the division at the moment though, so Paul Heckingbottom’s side could have their work cut out if they want to close the gap to the league leaders and pick up a third win in a row.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets are 17 games unbeaten and sit five points clear in 1st place. A dramatic comeback over Rotherham United in midweek extended their current winning run to four and they’ll be keen to make it five this weekend.

Now, ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction, revealing he anticipates a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane. In his predictions column, he said:

“Sheffield United have returned to form this week. Back-to-back wins have seen them move back up to third, and a win against Burnley could see them close to three points on the Championship leaders.

“Burnley’s resolve is incredible. Two last-minute winners this week has seen them move five points clear at the top. Vincent Kompany is doing some job there, but a third late win in a week could be a step too far. Score draw here.”

The implications…

Burnley will take comfort in knowing they’ll be sitting at the top of the table regardless of the results this weekend. However, with Kompany’s high standards, a statement win over another promotion rival will be the aim here.

Sheffield United would move back into the play-offs with a draw, providing Blackburn Rovers lose to Huddersfield Town. Three points for the Blades would send a big message to the division’s other promotion hopefuls though.

The tie kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.