Carrick gives fitness update on Middlesbrough summer signing yet to make his debut

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has given an update on the fitness of midfielder Massimo Luongo, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Luongo on a free transfer in September, following his release from League One side Sheffield Wednesday earlier that summer. He is yet to make an appearance for his new club and has only appeared on the bench on two occasions.

He was signed to provide competition for places in the Middlesbrough midfield. Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and Hayden Hackney are currently competing for a starting berth, but the 30-year-old will come into Carrick’s thinking upon his return.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Boro boss provided an update on the fitness of the 43-time Australian international.

“Mas has been training pretty much every day, just like the rest of the squad,” he said.

“Hopefully he’s getting that level of fitness where he’s ready to step in.”

“He’s like any player, it’s a clean slate and it’s a chance to impress me and the staff and be part of it. We have a good squad with a lot to choose from in certain positions. It’s just about choosing the right balance, but certainly Mas is heavily involved in that.

“You need [competition]. You need players to know they believe in you but also need that edge to know they have to perform or someone is ready to step in. That’s healthy competition.”

The game against Bristol City this weekend will likely come to soon for Luongo, but judging by Carrick’s comments, he is progressing well and should be in contention in the weeks and months to come and will play a part in Middlesbrough’s season.

Middlesbrough supporters may have been forgiven if they have forgotten about Luongo altogether. Given his lack of involvement and number of players ahead of him in the pecking order, many may have thought it was the Sammy Ameobi situation from last season happening all over again.

However, Carrick’s update on Luongo suggests the player will be in contention and in his thinking when he is up to scratch. He could provide Boro with a different option to what is already at their disposal and as the Boro boss says, provide some healthy competition for places.

There is a lot of pressure on Jonny Howson as the only holding midfielder available at present. Therefore, Luongo coming back into the fold means there could well be rotation, which will of course help as the season progresses.