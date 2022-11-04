‘A good chance to return to winning ways’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Swansea City host Wigan Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Swansea City may have dropped points in their last two games but they still sit within touching distance of the top six. They are in 7th as things stand are just one point off Norwich City in 5th. A win over Wigan Athletic could see them go to as high as 4th if other results go their way.

They take on Wigan Athletic who have five on the spin and are in desperate need of points and wins to try to get themselves out of trouble. They now sit in 22nd in the bottom three and face a tough task travelling to Swansea City, regardless of recent results.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out tomorrow.

“It was back to being classic Swansea on Tuesday night. All the ball at Preston but still managing to lose 1-0,” he said.

“This is a good chance to return to winning ways because Wigan are on a terrible run. Five defeats on the bounce have seen them drop into the bottom three. It could be six in a row by Saturday evening.”

Prutton has predicted Swansea City to come away with all three points at the Liberty Stadium and has opted for a 2-1 scoreline.

Thoughts…

Swansea City will want to bounce back after defeat last time out and a home game against the team in the worst form in the division is a huge opportunity to get back on the horse. A victory for Russell Martin’s side will help them keep pace with the top six.

Wigan Athletic are in dismal form and despite needing results, it looks unlikely they’ll get anything against the Swans tomorrow. Not only is it five defeats in a row, but six goals in eight games is also a huge cause for concern.

Prutton may be doing the Latics a favour by predicting a tight game, but this could just as easily be a comfortable home win. Wigan Athletic shouldn’t be counted out completely, as they have had great wins over strong sides such as Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers amongst others, but it just depends which Wigan Athletic side turns up.

Swansea City v Wigan Athletic kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.