29-year-old midfielder training with Hartlepool United, Keith Curle confirms

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed midfielder Luke Williams is training with the club but insisted there is not a contract offer on the table.

Hartlepool United’s former midfielder Williams entered a new chapter in his career earlier this year.

Following the expiration of his contract with Gateshead, he was snapped up by Icelandic outfit UMF Vikingur Olafsvik. It marks the first time he’s played outside England in his career having spent much of his time plying his trade in the EFL.

However, it’s now emerged that he’s back on these shores.

As confirmed to the Hartlepool Mail by Pools boss Curle, Williams is training with the League Two club.

Curle was insistent that there’s not an offer on the table for the midfielder though. The Icelandic season is on a break at the moment and to maintain his fitness, Williams has linked up with Hartlepool United to train. Here’s what Curle had to say:

“He’s been here, but purely as a fact that we’re helping the lad out.

“He’s come back from Iceland, they’ve got a downturn in their season, and he wants to keep fit so we gave him the opportunity.

“There’s no offer on the table for Luke, it’s just purely us opening the doors and giving him the opportunity to come and train. There’s nothing better for him in his off-season to come and train. He wants to be involved in football rather than being involved with the personal trainer, doing the hard work.” Curle was then directly quizzed on a possible deal for Williams, to which he said: “Not at the minute, no.

“He wants to keep honing in on his skills. The lad has got ability, but he’s not for us at the minute.”

A favour for a former player…

The ex-Middlesbrough youngster had played all 90 minutes for Vikingur Olafsvik before the season went on hold, so it seems he’s still very much got a role to play with the Icelandic side.

Training with Hartlepool United across the break should allow him to maintain a regular place and kick on with his new club too, so it doesn’t seem as though he’s playing for a move at the moment given Curle’s words.

Williams managed two goals and one assist in 19 games for the Pools across two spells, first joining on loan in 2014 before a spell back with the club from 2019 to 2021.