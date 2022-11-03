‘We’ve talked already’ – Carrick confirms contract discussions are underway with Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has told The Northern Echo that contract discussions are underway with star striker Chuba Akpom.

Middlesbrough may have got off to a slow start in the Championship, but Akpom certainly has not. In just 11 appearances, eight of which have been starts, he has found the net six times.

He was a forgotten man before the season started with many likely to have thought they may never see the 27-year-old in a Boro shirt ever again. But a strong showing in pre-season saw him play his way into previous boss Chris Wilder’s thinking, and he has gone from strength to strength since.

His contract at the Riverside is set to come to an end in the summer and so when Carrick was asked about Akpom’s contract, he confirmed discussions have begun.

“We’ve talked already, it’s only natural, you need to have a plan,” he told The Northern Echo.

“It’s very early but you get a quick feeling. That’s up to me and the club to plan for, the more people play well, the easier it is.”

Akpom will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place when Boro take on Bristol City in Carrick’s first home game in charge since taking over. He looks to be one of the first names on the teamsheet as things stand and will want to add to his already solid goals tally against the Robins.

With important players’ contracts running down, fans want to see them tied down and commit their futures to the club. However, this doesn’t always happen this way and so it is a huge update that talks have already started.

This doesn’t mind the details will be finalised immediately but it is a huge positive that this is in Carrick’s thinking and is one of his priorities even so early in his time at Middlesbrough.

Akpom’s resurgence is one of the biggest success stories for Boro so far this season, although admittedly there haven’t been many. He will look to continue his fine form under his new manager, earn a new contract, and help propel the Teessiders up the league table and away from danger in the weeks and months to come.