‘They’ll be counting on a win’ – Millwall v Hull City prediction: The72

Millwall welcome Hull City to The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Hull City make the trip down to The Den on Saturday where the Tigers will look to overcome a strong Millwall side who’ve picked up form in recent weeks.

Gary Rowett’s side have lost just one of their last seven with their last outing being a goalless draw v Birmingham City in midweek.

Liam Rosenior has been named as the new boss and this game could be his first in the dugout.

But he’ll have a tough task on his hands to steer his prospective new side to victory in London on Saturday.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I never really fancy a team to come to The Den and leave with all three points. Millwall’s home form should have them in and around the top two but they currently reside in 9th, so they’ll be counting on a win on Saturday.

“Hull meanwhile have stabilised under Andy Dawson but with Rosenior now in place, it could give the players an extra boost.

“Given that, I don’t think Millwall will have it all their own way, and I think they might be held to a draw – it’d be a fine result for Hull City if they can pull it off.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Hull City

James Ray

“Hull City finally have a new boss in place in the form of former Tiger Liam Rosenior and I think that might just fire his side up for this one.

“The Den is a tough place to go to and while I don’t think the away side will take all three points back to the MKM Stadium, I reckon they’ll have something to show for their efforts.

“After stabilising under Dawson, it will be down to Rosenior to get the best out of a Hull City squad that has high potential. It won’t be a winning start, but I can see there being positives to take from this. I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Hull City