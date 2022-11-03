‘That could be the difference here’ – QPR v West Brom prediction: The72

QPR host West Brom in Championship action this weekend.

QPR come into this weekend’s clash with Carlos Corberan’s West Brom in the hope they can recover from a minor blip of late.

The R’s fell to defeat at the hands of Birmingham City last week before being held to a goalless draw against Norwich City on Wednesday night. On the whole, things are still looking rosy for the West Londoners though, with Mick Beale’s side sat in 4th place after 18 Championship games.

As for West Brom, they picked up a vital first win of Corberan’s tenure against Blackpool earlier this week.

The result lifted them off the foot of the Championship table and into 23rd but there is still plenty of work to be done if the Baggies want to rise out of the relegation zone and push their way up the table under their new boss.

Now, ahead of their meeting with QPR, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“It remains to seen just how much steam West Brom can pick up after a much-needed first win under Corberan, although a trip to Loftus Road makes for a tough test for the Baggies, especially given how poor they’ve been on the road at times this season.

“QPR have turned their home into a fortress under Beale and they’ll want to get at a West Brom side that has been poor at the back for the vast majority of the season, and that could be the difference here.

“There’s still a long way to go for West Brom, and I think that could show here.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: QPR 3-1 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“This trip to QPR comes at a bad time for Corberan’s side, as they’ll have wanted to take their momentum from the Blackpool win into another winnable fixture.

“But for me, this one will be really tough for the Baggies and with QPR having not won in two now, they’ll more than likely want to attack on Saturday.

“If there’s anything for West Brom to take into this one it’s the extra day of rest on QPR. But I don’t think that will count for much.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 West Brom