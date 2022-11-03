Sunderland midfielder will not return before World Cup break as Mowbray confirms another injury blow

Sunderland man Edouard Michut will not feature until after the World Cup after picking up a groin injury against Luton Town, it has been confirmed.

Sunderland youngster Michut has had a disrupted start to life since signing from PSG on an initial loan deal.

He arrived while still recovering from injury but after picking up game time with the club’s U21s, he broke into the side over October. The Frenchman made three consecutive substitute appearances and looked tidy against Luton Town during his 30-minute cameo.

However, he was then absent from the victory over Huddersfield Town and now, light has been shed on his absence.

As quoted by the club’s official website, manager Tony Mowbray stated that Michut will not feature before the international break after picking up a groin injury. He joins the likes of Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese on the sidelines but should be fit to travel for the club’s warm weather training camp.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“I hope he’ll be like Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard and Aji, and will hopefully be training for the World Cup break in Dubai where we’ll maybe play a game or two and ease them boys back in.

“He’s a bit sore but it’s not a long one.”

A disrupted start…

It’s been a bit of a stop-start first few months to Michut’s Sunderland career but it will be hoped that he can take the international break to get back to full fitness and well and truly up to speed.

That should stand him in good stead for the rest of the season, with many supporters excited to see just what kind if player he can become on Wearside, should the club trigger their option to make the deal permanent of course.

The Black Cats boast some seriously promising midfielders for the future in their ranks in the form of Michut, fellow Frenchman Abdoullah Ba and academy graduate Dan Neil, setting up for a bright future at the Stadium of Light.