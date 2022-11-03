Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday eyeing 22-year-old who left Burnley in the summer

Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City are all eyeing winter moves for Grimsby Town left-back Anthony Glennon, a report from Football Insider has said.

Grimsby Town recruited Glennon on a permanent basis this summer after his contract with Burnley came to an end.

It marked a return to the Mariners for the 22-year-old, who previously spent time on loan at Blundell Park while still contracted to the Clarets in the 2019/20 season. He’s made a decent impression on his return to the club too, managing one goal and four assists in 15 appearances.

Now, with the January window less than two months away now, it’s claimed Glennon is drawing interest from higher leagues.

Football Insider claims that Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City are all plotting swoops for the Grimsby Town man ahead of the January transfer window. The trio are claimed to have been keeping a close eye on him amid his impressive displays for Paul Hurst’s side.

A shrewd lower-league pickup?

Glennon has spent much of his career playing at a high level, spending time in the academies at Liverpool and Burnley. He’s already gained senior experience out on loan and he’s looked strong since dropping down into League Two.

He’s a creative threat from the back and has shown his ability from set-pieces before. The Bootle-born ace can be deployed either as a left-back or a left wing-back, also filling in as a centre-back on occasion too.

Glennon has the best years of his career ahead of him but it would be a big step up for him to make, especially if it was to the Championship with either Sunderland or Hull City.

Regardless, he makes for an interesting target and could be a smart pickup for any of the three sides said to be keen.