Sheffield Wednesday player makes open admission regarding game time frustrations

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Callum Paterson has admitted he hasn’t enjoyed his lack of game time ‘one bit’ so far this season.

Sheffield Wednesday ace Paterson has been with the club since September 2020, but he’s found game time hard to come by in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Scot has played 14 times across all competitions but only nine of those have come in League One. Of those nine league outings, five have been from the bench. His start against Burton Albion last weekend was his first in the third-tier since August 16th, and he’s now opened up on his game time frustrations.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Paterson made it clear he’s not enjoyed the lack of action ‘one bit’, saying:

“I have not enjoyed it one bit, to be honest.

“It’s not nice sitting and watching the games, especially when you have not done that in the past. I have played in numerous positions and helped the team out but it is a case of not being picked.

“I have had to bide my time. I have shown I am still here and capable of doing a job.”

He then added that he believes his versatility might not have helped his chance at nailing down a regular spot, admitting it means he can’t really lock down a single role in the side for a sustained run of games.

A dilemma to resolve…

Paterson’s frustrations over his limited game time are more than understandable. The 28-year-old is now in the final season of his Sheffield Wednesday contract too, so you get the feeling it’s something that needs to be sorted if any clarity on his long-term future is wanted.

A continued bit-part role might only frustrate the versatile Scotsman further and that could end up bringing his long-term future at Hillsborough into doubt.

It remains to be seen if the former Cardiff City man is given a chance to force his way into Darren Moore’s side over the rest of the season or if he remains on the fringes of the starting XI while other options are favoured.