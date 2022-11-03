Sheffield Wednesday dealt hefty injury blow as Darren Moore issues update on new star

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed centre-back Ben Heneghan will likely miss the rest of the season through a serious knee injury.

Sheffield Wednesday looked to have made a shrewd addition when they recruited Heneghan on a free transfer in the summer.

He arrived for nothing after his AFC Wimbledon contract expired and quickly made a good impression with the Owls. The towering centre-back has helped keep seven clean sheets in his 13 outings for the club so far.

However, he hasn’t featured since the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City. At the time, it quickly emerged that Heneghan had suffered ACL damage and would require surgery, potentially keeping him out for the season.

Now, Owls boss Moore seems to have confirmed fears.

As quoted by The Star, he stated that Heneghan is yet to have surgery on his knee as they wait for his injury to settle, but it seems as though he will not feature again this campaign. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s not had his surgery yet.

“We’ve got to let the injury settle down some more before he has the operation… On the basis of it, I think he’ll be finished for the season.”

Time to step up…

With Heneghan’s return seemingly set for the 2023/24 season, Moore will need his existing centre-back options to step up to the plate and prove they can assume his role in the starting XI over the remainder of the campaign.

The first game after his injury saw a back three of Michael Ihiekwe, Mark McGuinness and Jaden Brown deployed. But last time out against Burton, Moore shifted to a back four, with Dominic Iorfa and McGuinness starting at the heart of defence.

It remains to be seen if they continue with this system though. Brown struggled in the back three, perhaps hence the move to a back four initially.

Michael Ihiekwe will be available after suspension though, so that could open the door to a return to the three-back Moore has favoured for much of his Owls tenure.