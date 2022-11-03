Report reveals Hull City spoke with 39-year-old boss before Liam Rosenior appointment

Hull City spoke with former Watford and Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards over their vacant managerial post before recruiting Liam Rosenior, Hull Live has revealed.

Hull City’s lengthy search for a new manager finally came to an end on Thursday morning.

Former Tigers’ player Rosenior has returned to the MKM Stadium to take over as Shota Arveladze’s permanent replacement following Andy Dawson’s extended spell in charge on a caretaker basis.

Now though, after Rosenior’s appointment, it has emerged the currently out-of-work Edwards was also spoken to.

Hull Live has reported that the former Watford boss was among those spoken to by the Tigers in the latter stages of the search for a new boss. However, Rosenior was viewed as the stand-out of those who spoke with the club and has now assumed the head coach role as a result.

The report states PAOK boss Razvan Lucescu and Nenan Bjelica, formerly of Dinamo Zagreb and NK Osijek, were also spoken to.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player (middle)? Dimi Giannoulis Kenny McLean Josh Sargent Todd Cantwell

A new boss finally in place…

The Hull City job presents a tough test for Rosenior. He’s a highly-regarded young coach and was doing a decent job with Derby County before they opted to appoint Paul Warne on a permanent basis.

He’s known to supporters and presents a change in direction after an experienced operator like Arveladze failed to meet expectations before his sacking.

Edwards fits a similar profile to Rosenior as a promising coach looking for a chance in the Championship and you’d fancy him to get another shot in the dugout sooner rather than later. He thoroughly impressed at Forest Green Rovers before joining the list of many managers who have been, arguably, prematurely moved on by Watford.

His search for a new post continues though, while Hull will be looking to rise up the table under Rosenior.