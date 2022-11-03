Portsmouth summer signing set for three months out as Danny Cowley reveals new blow

Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty is facing another three months on the sidelines, The News has said, after Danny Cowley confirmed he requires surgery on a new groin injury.
Portsmouth added Rafferty to their ranks in the summer as part of their busy transfer window of recruitment.
The former Preston North End and Rochdale man started in all of Pompey’s first seven League One games before being ruled out through a groin problem in the early stages of September. He was looking at making a return in one of the recent ties against Oxford United or Shrewsbury Town, but the Irishman remained out of the squad.
Now, Cowley has revealed Rafferty has suffered a new blow in his recovery.
As quoted by The News, the Pompey boss stated that the 29-year-old now requires another operation on his groin. It comes after picking up a new blow while kicking a ball. He said the defender now faces another three months out, saying:
“We’ve had some disappointing news about Joe Rafferty, who has been confirmed will need an operation.
“He will have that on Monday and it’s really disappointing news. He’s had one operation and now needs another.
“We’ve had a scan, now the surgeon wants to go in and have a look. They’ll go in and take a much closer look in the operating theatre, then we will have more clarity. We are probably looking at three months. It’s the same groin, a slightly different joint, but it’s the same area, which is frustrating.”
Cowley went on to express his frustration and disappointment given that Rafferty’s injury record has been rather clear before hand before adding the club will be supporting him alongside other long-term absentees Jayden Reid and Louis Thompson.
In his absence…
It will come as a relief to Portsmouth to know they have players who are ready to fill in on the right-hand side in his absence.
Summer addition Zak Swanson has come into the starting XI in recent weeks while Kieron Freeman, who had fallen down the pecking order at Fratton Park, has been providing a back-up option in the absence of Rafferty.
It means Portsmouth won’t have to worry about rushing Rafferty back or playing anyone out of position while he recovers from the new blow. It will be hoped Rafferty can get back to action as soon as safely possible though following the latest blow.