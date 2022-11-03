Portsmouth summer signing set for three months out as Danny Cowley reveals new blow

Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty is facing another three months on the sidelines, The News has said, after Danny Cowley confirmed he requires surgery on a new groin injury.

Portsmouth added Rafferty to their ranks in the summer as part of their busy transfer window of recruitment.

The former Preston North End and Rochdale man started in all of Pompey’s first seven League One games before being ruled out through a groin problem in the early stages of September. He was looking at making a return in one of the recent ties against Oxford United or Shrewsbury Town, but the Irishman remained out of the squad.

Now, Cowley has revealed Rafferty has suffered a new blow in his recovery.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey boss stated that the 29-year-old now requires another operation on his groin. It comes after picking up a new blow while kicking a ball. He said the defender now faces another three months out, saying: