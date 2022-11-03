Norwich City looking to secure future of 2021 signing

Norwich City are poised to open talks with 19-year-old goalkeeper Dylan Berry over a new contract, a report from Football Insider has said.

Norwich City have seen a number of young talents make their way through the youth ranks and into the first-team at Carrow Road over the years.

The likes of Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell have been regulars for some time now, while centre-back Andrew Omobamidele is among those to have emerged over the last year or so. Another looking to make the grade is young ‘keeper Berry, who has been a regular for the U21s since signing from Northampton Town in the summer of 2021.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the Canaries are looking to secure the future of the young shot-stopper.

Their report states that Norwich City are set to open discussions over a new contract for Berry, who sees his current deal at Carrow Road expire at the end of the current campaign. He’s said to be highly-rated by those in Norfolk and a new long-term deal should fend off ‘growing interest’.

One for the future?

Berry is yet to make his senior debut for Norwich City but it certainly seems they have faith in his potential to break into the senior picture in the years to come, hence their desire to secure his future.

He’s currently out on loan with St. Albans City, so he’s already gaining some important senior experience away from the club.

A new long-term deal would come as a big show of faith in the former Northampton Town youngster’s talents, so it will be interesting to see if he can land a contract with the Canaries and force his way into their plans for the long-term.