‘Never say never’ – Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict on Middlesbrough’s promotion chances under Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough’s appointment of Michael Carrick has been labelled as ‘exciting’ by Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd, who has failed to rule out a promotion push for the Teessiders.

Middlesbrough’s lengthy search for a new boss saw them name Carrick as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor at the Riverside.

He picked up his first win in the Boro dugout this week too, bouncing back from a debut defeat to Preston North End with a 3-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Chuba Akpom opened the scoring before own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie secured all three points for the visitors.

Now, Boro’s appointment has received the backing of Sky Sports pundit Boyd.

Speaking with OLBG, the former Middlesbrough striker said Carrick is an ‘exciting’ appointment for the club. He went on to add that there’s no ruling out a promotion charge despite their poor start to the season too, though said the new boss needs to be given time to build the team to his liking.

He said:

“Michael Carrick is an exciting appointment for Middlesbrough. It’s also a great opportunity for Michael, Steve Gibson always backs his manager, even when they do go through a sticky spell.

“Michael will have so many players and managers he’s worked with that he can call for help which will help Middlesbrough and if they can string two, three, four or even five wins together then you can see yourselves propel up the table.

“It’s going to be very difficult, but if they can put a run together then you can never say never to a promotion push.

“Michael Carrick has to be given time to try and build his team and try to get them back to the Premier League.”

Too late for a promotion charge?

Plenty of clubs have made remarkable charges up the table to earn a surprise promotion before.

Nottingham Forest achieved that feat only last season, while Aston Villa did the same a few years back before earning a top-flight return via the play-offs. It would be some achievement for Carrick to do so with Middlesbrough in his first permanent job in the dugout, so it will be interesting to see just how he fares over the coming months.

The tightly-packed Championship table will certainly work in his favour. Boro sit way down in 19th but they’re still only nine points away from the top-six, so a winning run while results swing in their favour could see them surge up the division.