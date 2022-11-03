Millwall set to be without 29-year-old until after the World Cup, Gary Rowett confirms

Millwall striker Benik Afobe is unlikely to return before the World Cup break, manager Gary Rowett has told the Southwark News.

Millwall man Afobe had played a part in every Championship game so far this season before missing out on the squad that drew 0-0 with Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

In that time, he’d managed two goals and one assists in 17 outings, with the majority of those appearances coming as a sub.

However, it seems Afobe will have to wait for a return to action now that the break for the World Cup in Qatar is on the horizon.

As quoted by the Southwark News, Rowett has said that the former Arsenal striker is facing two or three weeks on the sidelines, meaning that it’s likely he won’t be fit in time to feature before the World Cup after picking up a blow to the knee against Huddersfield Town last week.

Here’s what Rowett had to say:

“His need swelled up after the last game and it looks like he’s probably going to miss two or three weeks as we wait for it to settle down.

“I’d imagine he’s another one that will probably be out until after the international break. We’ll get an injection into his knee to see if the swelling can go down and hope that’s enough.”

In his absence…

Thankfully, with the Lions only operating with one striker of late, they shouldn’t be hit hard by the absence of Afobe.

Rowett has suitable options to fill in at the top of the pitch in Tom Bradshaw and Andreas Voglsammer. Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe can also be deployed up top, as can attacking midfielder Zian Flemming if needs be.

With a return unlikely to come before the break, it makes sense for Millwall to play it safe on his fitness rather than rush him back to action. Re-injury or playing through the pain could only risk things getting worse, so it makes sense that the striker takes the break to get back to 100% before returning after the break at peak fitness.