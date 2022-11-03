Kompany on potential Jay Rodriguez injury blow ahead of Burnley’s trip to Sheffield United

Burnley could be without striker Jay Rodriguez for Saturday’s Championship clash v Sheffield United.

Burnley head to Bramall Lane on Saturday to face a Sheffield United side who sit just two places behind them in the Championship table.

Last night’s win over Rotherham United keeps Burnley at the top of the pile, and they now have a six point lead over United who currently sit in 3rd.

But last night’s game has sprung up a new injury concern for Vincent Kompany who was forced to bring off Rodriguez after 73 minutes.

The 33-year-old scored his ninth league goal of the season last night in what was an eventful 3-2 win against the Millers, and speaking to LancsLive after the game, Kompany said of Rodriguez’s injury:

“It is not serious but when you get a couple of sleeps and then you have another game, we will assess. On a positive he only played 70 minutes so if it is not serious then he should be okay for the next game but we will see.”

Rodriguez started this season on the sidelines. In his absence, Burnley looked a little lost in attack but since the striker has returned, Burnley have looked like a much more complete side.

1 of 12 Who served as caretaker manager after Eddie Howe's departure in 2012? Jason Tindall Stuart Gray Terry Pashley Mike Jackson

Kompany facing selection dilemma…

Not having Rodriguez for the trip to Bramall Lane could prove costly on the day. Ashley Barnes is Kompany’s next-choice striker but he hasn’t played all that much football this season, and against a strong Sheffield United side, Burnley will need to take their chances.

We could see a slight change in formation or even a winger-type player move into the middle – Kompany certainly has plenty of options to choose from so it’ll be interesting to see how he copes should Rodriguez not be fit.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.