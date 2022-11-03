‘I’ve got total confidence…’ – Sunderland boss on Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo as scoring form continues

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hailed the recent form of Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo, after last night’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Sunderland won comfortably at a struggling Huddersfield Town side in the Championship last night, courtesy of goals from Alex Pritchard and Diallo either side of half-time.

The win was Sunderland’s first in four and for Diallo, it’s a second goal in three games – the man on loan from Manchester United has started the last three for the Black Cats.

After a slow start to life on Wearside it seems as though the 20-year-old is really starting to find his form, and speaking after the game, Mowbray said of Diallo.

“I’ve got total confidence that Amad is a first-team footballer now. His tightness with the ball, the goals he can score, when he breaks away and he dances past people he looks as if he’s sharp and a real talent.”

Diallo cost Manchester United £37million in a deal that was finalised last year. He made an immediate impression among United fans but he struggled to get in the side soon after, before being sent out on loan to Sunderland.

Now though, Diallo is starting to come good for Sunderland and both Mowbray and Manchester United will be delighted.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

A key player at a key time…

Sunderland’s injury concerns have been well-documented over the past couple of months. Not having a recognised striker for a period of time was tough on Mowbray but now, with Ellis Simms back and Diallo staring find his footing, things are definitely looking up.

Diallo will be a key player for Sunderland over the course of this season and if he can keep on scoring in the second tier, he might just book himself a place in Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United plans for next season.

Up next for Sunderland is a home game v Cardiff City this weekend.