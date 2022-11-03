‘I’m fearing for them now’ – Sunderland v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Sunderland welcome Cardiff City to the Stadium of Light this Saturday in the Championship.

Sunderland come into this one off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, but the Black Cats’ performance wasn’t impressive and improvements are required heading into this weekend. Tony Mowbray will be looking for a win in his final home game until after the World Cup break, but Cardiff City won’t be a pushover.

The Bluebirds took the lead against Watford midweek, but they conceded twice and lost the game. They sit in a precarious position and a bad result here could see them slip into the relegation zone.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland have been inconsistent as of late. Their performances don’t always reward them with the result they deserve, but the recent return of Ellis Simms has proved huge as many expected.

“Cardiff City are an experienced Championship side and they’ll be looking to use that to get one over on the hosts this weekend, but their recent form doesn’t bode in their favour.

“This one will be tight and at the moment there isn’t much to separate the two sides in terms of performances, so I’ll go for a draw in the north east.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“This is a tough one to call as both have been struggling in recent weeks, but both picked up important wins in their last outings.

“Cardiff though are closer to the bottom three for a reason – they’ve been poor so far and they’re having a really tough time in front of goal.

“Sunderland having scored twice in their midweek win over Huddersfield Town should be confident ahead of this one, and back at the Stadium of Light I think they’ll have a good afternoon.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Cardiff City

James Ray

“Cardiff City continue to disappoint and I’m fearing for them now. It’s been said for too long now that they need a new manager to steer them away from relegation, with the club’s whole thought process on the matter baffling to me.

“Sunderland need to take the chance to pounce and secure a valuable three points while they can, and I think they’ll do just that. They’re still missing some key players but now that they have a natural striker back in Ellis Simms, I’ll back them to cause some problems for the Bluebirds.

“It might not be a walk in the park but I’m back Sunderland to win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Cardiff City