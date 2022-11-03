‘Dark horses in the race for promotion’ – Reading v Preston North End prediction: The72

Reading host Preston North End in the Championship on Friday night.

Reading welcome Preston North End to Berkshire on Friday, in what should be an exciting clash in the Championship.

Preston North End have steadily climbed the table in recent weeks and go into this game in 7th – a win would lift them up into 4th ahead of the weekend.

The Royals meanwhile have dropped out of the top-six over the past month or so, with Paul Ince’s side having won just one of their last seven in the league.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“These two sides are at opposite ends of the form table right now. Preston are starting to look like dark horses in the race for promotion and now that they’re scoring regularly, I think they’ll go from strength-to-strength.

“As for Reading, I don’t think they have the manpower to get themselves back in the top-six this season. So on Friday night, I think the momentum will definitely be with Preston.

“Friday night games on Sky are often close and the away team often leaves with all the points, which is what I’m going to predict here.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“These two are starting to move towards the sort of positions many expected them to be in and around prior to the start of the season. Obviously, that’s a better thing for Preston than it is Reading.

“The hosts have really struggled of late but with the home crowd behind them, they might be able to nick a point from this one to slow their slide down the table. Preston are strong the road though and they’re starting to find their feet at the top of the pitch too. That could spell danger for the Royals here.

“This could be a close one and I wouldn’t be surprised if Reading can snatch a point, but I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Preston North End