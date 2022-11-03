‘Could spring a surprise’ – Sheffield United v Burnley prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Burnley in the Championship this weekend.

The Blades come into this one on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night. After starting the season strong, Paul Heckingbottom’s side went six games winless, but a recent turnaround has them right back in the mix, sitting 3rd.

League leaders Burnley are the team to beat at the moment. Vincent Kompany is really setting his stall down in English management and his side are playing some attractive stuff. They come into this one after a 3-2 win over Rotherham United following two injury time goals.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This game for me is the game to watch this weekend. Both sides will be expecting promotion this season and at times both have looked like the strongest side in the league. Sheffield United have shown signs of inconsistency, but with the home backing they’ll inevitably be tough to break down.

“Burnley have impressed me with the level of football on display. They never accept defeat even when behind and that’s what makes them so dangerous coming into this one.

“I can see this one being tight with both teams having chances, but ultimately I think Burnley will make this 18 games unbeaten and take all three points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Burnley

James Ray

“This is a clash between the two sides I now believe will win promotion to the Premier League this season.

“Burnley have been fantastic of late and they’re picking up wins in ugly fashion as well as dominantly. That makes for good reading in a Championship season that looks to be as tightly-packed as ever. They’ll be hopeful of gaining all three points here too and making another statement to their promotion rivals.

“Sheffield United will be determined to spoil the party though and with the home backing and two wins behind them, they stand in pretty good stead coming into this one. Burnley have shown weakness at times in their stunning run though, and the Blades could spring a surprise.

“I don’t think they’ll have enough to take all three points, but I think I’m going to back them to nick a point.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“This is a huge game and one that I’m really excited for. Sheffield United have had their fair share of bad luck this season with refereeing decisions and injuries, but they’ve rediscovered their quality in the last two games.

“Burnley though, they look immense. That win over Rotherham was the performance of a team capable of storming the league and at the moment, I really can’t see a team bringing Burnley’s unbeaten run to an end.

“It’s going to be a close one, but I’m going to have to say Burnley win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Burnley