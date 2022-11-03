‘Could nick a win in this one’ – Middlesbrough v Bristol City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough welcome Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium looking to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Michael Carrick got his first win as new boss on Tuesday as Boro grabbed a much-needed three points away at Hull City. The Teesside club are currently down in 19th after a poor start to the campaign which saw previous coach Chris Wilder lose his job.

Bristol City are doing slightly better in 15th but just one win in ten tells a different story. The Robins have failed to kick on after an impressive away win at West Brom, gaining just one point from the three games since, however, they are capable of turning in a top performance at any time.

Nigel Pearson has certainly made the side more competitive this season and they were unlucky not to get something from the midweek defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Middlesbrough will be hoping the midweek win is the turning point in their season, the appointment of Carrick is a risky one given his inexperience but the signs were positive of Tuesday that he could be the man to turn things around. The lack of goals, especially at home is a slight concern but Chuba Akpom’s return to form in recent weeks should help to address that.

“Bristol City are capable of springing a surprise but their sloppiness at the back is costing them at the moment. Their ability to score goals has never really been in question until recently, just one in their last three suggests it could be drying up a little for Pearson’s men.

“This could potentially go either way but on current form, you’d have to fancy Boro. An away win shouldn’t be ruled out due to the home side’s inconsistent nature but Bristol City seem to have lost their spark. I think both teams will find the net but the hosts to come away with the points.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Bristol City

1 of 40 Who currently wears the number 21 shirt for Middlesbrough? Riley McGree Massimo Luongo Caolan Boyd-Munce Marcus Forss

Luke Phelps

“I think Bristol City will be in for a long second half of the season. Their earlier form has dwindled and their attacking players haven’t been as prolific in recent weeks.

“Boro on the other hand will surely be brewing some confidence under Carrick after he claimed his first win as manager last time out, and being back at the Riverside, I think Boro could nick a win in this one.

“And with both teams capable of scoring and conceding goals, I think this one might be a high-scoring one. But I’m going to say Boro win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-2 Bristol City