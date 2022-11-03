Comment: If Burnley want another winger, Kompany should target this in-form star instead of Konrad de la Fuente

Burnley’s recruitment has proven hugely successful in the early stages of Vincent Kompany’s tenure.

Burnley have seen plenty of their new recruits take to the Championship brilliantly. The likes of Anass Zaroury, Nathan Tella, Manuel Benson and more have all been big hits, and all of them either operate out wide or can if needs be.

For that reason, it might have surprised some to see links with winger Konrad de la Fuente re-emerge earlier this week.

The likes of currently sidelined pair Darko Churlinov and Scott Twine also specialise out wide too, so it would probably raise some eyebrows to see Burnley move for another winger in the January transfer window.

However, if Vincent Kompany is in the market for another wing star, Mike Tresor needs to be made their number one target.

A perfect fit?

Kompany’s summer recruitment saw him dip into the Belgian market heavily. It’s one he knows and given his reputation as a player and now a manager, you feel he’s a big factor in tempting players to Turf Moor.

Tresor will surely be a player he’s aware of. The 23-year-old has been at KRC Genk since last summer and although much of his career has been spent as an attacking midfielder, he’s been in stunning form on the left-hand side this season.

He’s notched up five goals and 12 assists in 15 Jupiler Pro League games this season, helping his side to top of the table.

The Lembeek-born star is comfortable in possession and sees plenty of the ball, as seen by his average touches of 55.7 per game. He’s created nine big chances all season has averaged 3.7 key passes a game, showing he could provide some great service for the Clarets’ attacking options (SofaScore).

Tresor is at a great age to continue developing in a higher profile league too, and a move to England with Burnley could be the next best step to make amid his flourishing form.

There’s been no reports of interest from elsewhere as of yet, but his form and exciting play style will surely draw attention sooner rather than later. That could see his price tag rise and increase Burnley’s task of bringing him in, but if the money is there to strike a deal, the Clarets could really benefit from getting this one done sooner rather than later.

Tresor has a bright future and he’s really catching the eye in Belgium, so Kompany should have his eyes on him at the very least.