Comment: Charlton Athletic should make winter move for this QPR man amid new transfer claims

Charlton Athletic were said to be keen on bringing striker Macauley Bonne back to the club in the summer.

Charlton Athletic had Bonne on the books during their 2019/20 Championship campaign and after a promising first season in the division, he earned a move to QPR following the Addicks’ relegation.

Since then, Bonne hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot with the R’s and recently, West London Sport said that the striker, who saw a return to The Valley fall through in the summer, will be allowed to leave in January.

With that in mind, Charlton Athletic would be wise to revive their interest and recruit Bonne again this winter.

An ideal addition?

Be it on a permanent or temporary basis, Bonne is a player worth bringing back to South London.

The Addicks haven’t been able to lean on the goals of Jayden Stockley this season with the club captain managing only two in 17 league games. The likes of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Miles Leaburn and Scott Fraser have been a decent supporting cast, but Ben Garner needs a striker who is going to find the net regularly.

Chuks Aneke is always dangerous at this level but he’s not got the best injury record and is still getting up to speed after a spell out. So Stockley, Aneke and Leaburn are Charlton’s only three strikers, and none have been especially prolific.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player (middle)? Dimi Giannoulis Kenny McLean Josh Sargent Todd Cantwell

Enter Bonne, who has scored goals both at this level and in the Championship. He provides something different to the aforementioned trio too, as more of a fox in the box, running in behind type of striker. The Zimbabwean knows the club too, and getting back in front of adoring home fans could be perfect for his confidence.

A winter move looks the best option for the QPR man, and a return to Charlton Athletic could be ideal for all.