‘Cohen has to understand…’ – Matt Taylor on Bramall sending off in Rotherham United’s defeat v Burnley

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has rued Cohen Bramall’s sending off in last night’s 3-2 defeat away at Burnley.

Rotherham United headed to Turf Moor last night and many would’ve predicted a straightforward home win, but it was far from that.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley twice found themselves behind against the Millers who scored either side of half-time through Ben Wiles and then Chiedozie Ogbene respectively.

But after the break, Rotherham full-back Bramall picked up two yellow cards within the space of seven minutes, and his 75th minute sending off proved to be a turning point in the game.

Burnley went on to score twice in injury time to eventually win the game 3-2.

Speaking to the club after the game, Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor said of Bramall:

“Cohen has to understand that he can’t give the ref an opportunity, even a decision to make on the second press, especially when it’s happening in such a quick succession.

“But he’s a young kid learning the game as well and like I said, those moments didn’t go our way tonight.”

Rotherham United signed Bramall on a permanent deal from Lincoln City last summer. Since, the 26-year-old has featured 17 times in the Championship, scoring once and proving to be an important player for the Millers.

A blow for Bramall…

Bramall will now miss the upcoming game v Norwich City this weekend and for both the player and his manager, it’s a blow.

Norwich will be looking for a win after being held to a goalless draw v QPR last night, and the lack of Bramall’s pace at the back could yet prove to be costly for Rotherham United who dropped down into 14th place of the table after the defeat v Burnley.

Rotherham United v Norwich City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.