Beale hails ‘excellent’ QPR duo after Norwich City draw

QPR boss Mick Beale has praised centre-backs Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun after last night’s goalless draw at Norwich City in the Championship.

QPR and Norwich City played out an entertaining 0-0 at Carrow Road last night. Both teams had opportunities to win the game and many may well have thought that QPR should’ve come away with more than a point after their impressive second half performance.

But the game ended goalless and Beale was happy with the point. And he was also happy with Dickie and Balogun at the back – Balogun has been a regular since signing as a free agent earlier in the season whilst Dickie made his second successive start, after losing his place in the side following an injury lay-off.

Speaking to the club after the game, Beale said of his defence and then of Dickie and Balogun:

“I thought defensively our shape was really good. In the last couple of away games we had a lot of the ball and maybe we took our eye off it in terms of our out-of-possession pressing but we had that tonight.

“I thought our centre-backs (Leon Balogun and Rob Dickie) were excellent – that is our fourth centre-half pairing of the season and we are very, very lucky at QPR to have four top centre-halves and I think we have seen that already.”

Strength in depth…

QPR don’t have the biggest squad in the league, but they have good depth at centre-back and last night showed that they also have a lot of quality in that position

Dickie was unfortunate to fall out of the side following his ankle injury. But he’s stepped in for the last two games and reminded fans and Beale too that he’s a quality player at Championship level.

Alongside Balogun as well who’s become a key player since arriving, Beale knows that he has a lot of different centre-back pairings to call upon when necessary.

QPR return to action v West Brom this weekend.