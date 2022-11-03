Alex Neil explains Josh Laurent absence in Stoke City’s win over Wigan Athletic

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has revealed that Josh Laurent missed last night’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic after he sustained an injury in training on Monday.

Stoke City headed to Wigan Athletic in the Championship last night, and left with all three points courtesy of a Josh Tymon goal in the 62nd minute.

It was Tymon’s first appearance since September after the Englishman was forced onto the sidelines with an injury.

Speaking of him, and then of Laurent, Neil told the club after the game:

“It’s great to have Josh back but it’s unfortunate at the moment because we’ve got him back but then we’ve lost Josh Laurent with an injury he picked up training on Monday.”

Neil has endured a tough start to life at Stoke City, but last night’s win lifts his side away from the bottom three and into 17th.

Neil continued:

“It’s a disappointing one, especially when you consider that we also had Tyrese Campbell, Dujon Sterling and Sam Clucas missing and we’ve yet to get Harry Souttar back involved with the first team so we’re still well short of a fully fit squad.

“But we’ve got to contend with what we’ve got and the lads have done really well tonight – I’m delighted for them.”

Laurent, 27, joined Stoke City on a free transfer from Reading last summer, and he’s since featured 10 times in the Championship this season.

A potential blow…

Neil was pretty vague on Laurent’s injury, but he’ll be praying that it’s not a serious injury. Thankfully for Stoke City though, the World Cup break is just around the corner and it’ll give Laurent and the other injured Potters a month or so to try and get back up to full speed.

It’s certainly been a tough start to life at the bet365 for Neil, but once he has the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Dujon Sterling, Sam Clucas and Harry Souttar back and available for selection, Stoke could really start to climb the Championship table.

Up next for the Potters is a home game v Birmingham City this weekend.