‘A big gulf in class’ – Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers welcome strugglers Huddersfield Town to Ewood Park on Saturday, in what Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will see as a must-win game after suffering defeat at Coventry City in midweek.

The Sky Blues halted Rovers’ run of four-straight wins in the league – Blackburn are yet to draw a single game in the Championship this season.

Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield meanwhile have dropped down into last place of the Championship table after West Brom beat Blackpool on Tuesday night.

The Terriers lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Here, a handful of The72’s writer make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Fotheringham, despite facing a turbulent start to life at Huddersfield, has picked up some decent points since his arrival, with last weekend’s win over Millwall being an impressive one.

“But I think there’s a big gulf in class between Blackburn and Huddersfield and upon their return to Ewood Park, Rovers will be out for the win after their midweek defeat.

“I expect Rovers to be on top in this game and I think they’ll claim a routine home win – having an extra day of rest over Huddersfield Town as well could prove influential.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers need to be fired up and determined to bounce back from their midweek loss to Coventry City and thankfully, the visit of Huddersfield Town presents them with a great chance to do so.

“The Terriers have really struggled on the road for much of this season and although they’ve picked up points away to Luton and Middlesbrough under Fotheringham, they could be put to the sword here.

“Ewood Park has been fortress for Rovers in recent weeks and Tomasson will be demanding a big response. I think he’ll get just that here too. I’m going for a routine home win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Huddersfield Town