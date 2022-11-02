What’s former Watford and Portsmouth goalkeeper David James up to these days?

David James played for Watford between 1988 and 1992, and for Portsmouth between 2006 and 2010.

James, now age 52, enjoyed a lengthy career in English football, playing for some illustrious clubs and representing England 53 times.

The Hertfordshire-born goalkeeper began his career with Watford. A Luton Town fan as a boy, James graduated through the Watford youth academy and eventually became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper – he was named the club’s Player of the Year for the 1990/91 season.

In just two seasons at the club, James made 98 appearances in all competitions and earned himself a move to Liverpool in 1992.

James would spend seven years at Anfield, featuring 277 times in all competitions and winning the League Cup in 1995. After leaving in 1999, James went on to enjoy spells with Aston Villa, West Ham and Manchester City before landing at Portsmouth in 2006.

With the Fratton Park club, James made 158 appearances across a four-year spell and he was part of the infamous Pompey side that lifted the FA Cup in 2008.

In 2009, James was named 15th in The Times’ list of Portmouth’s 50 greatest ever players.

But what’s James up to these days?

After leaving Pompey, James had spells with Bristol City and Bournemouth before heading to Iceland with IBV, and then to India with the Kerala Blasters.

James was player-manager with the latter and for almost the entirety of 2018 he served solely as the club’s manager.

Since then, James has worked on several projects outside of football, having become a well-known writer and artist – he writes for The Observer and has illustrated a number of children’s books.

And James has also done a lot of TV work, appearing in several shows as a celebrity guest and working as a pundit for Premier League Productions where he regularly discusses current Premier League goalkeepers and the fortunes of some of his former teams, mostly Liverpool.

James also does a lot of work for charity.

A man who made 958 professional appearances as a footballer and who played for some of England’s biggest teams and England’s national side, James’ reputation as a football has arguably grown since his retirement as so few are able to replicate his achievements.

There were times when he was criticised, but so few people can boast a career as prolonged or as memorable his, and he certainly goes down as a favourite with every club he’s played at – especially Portsmouth, and Watford too, where his career began all those years back.

You can check out James’ Instagram here.