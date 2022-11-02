What’s former Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle man Rory Fallon up to these days?

Rory Fallon represented Swindon Town between 2003 and 2006, and Plymouth Argyle between 2007 and 2011.

Fallon, now age 40, was a prolific Football League striker during his playing days.

The former New Zealand international moved to England in the late 1990s and was on the books at Barnsley as a youngster.

He eventually made 58 appearances for the Tykes before joining Swindon in 2003, where he really started to make a name for himself – Fallon featured 91 times in three seasons at the club, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

His form at Swindon earned him a move to Swansea City in January 2006, though his time in Wales didn’t last long and he left for Plymouth a year later.

With Plymouth, Fallon arguably enjoyed the best spell of his career, featuring 160 times in all competitions and scoring 22 times.

So what’s Fallon up to these days?

After leaving Plymouth, Fallon had spells with a number of clubs including Yeovil Town, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Crawley Town, Scunthorpe United, Bristol Rovers, Truro City, Torquay United, and Dorchester Town.

Fallon retired from playing in late 2017 and soon after took on a coaching role with the Plymouth Argyle youth set up.

Then in October 2019, Fallon landed a job as assistant manager to Danny Hay at the New Zealand national side, and it seems like he still holds that position.

It’s also been reported that Fallon works as a youth coach at New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix alongside his duties with the New Zealand national side.

In 2021, Fallon was named in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics’ Oceania Men’s Team of All Time.

A versatile and robust striker in his day, Fallon goes down as a Plymouth Argyle legend and a favourite among many Swindon Town fans too.