What’s former Ipswich Town goalkeeper Richard Wright up to these days?

Richard Wright made 298 appearances for Ipswich Town in three separate spells with the club between 1995 and 2012.

Wright, now aged 44, played in goal for a number of clubs including Arsenal and Everton, but his most memorable moments were for Ipswich Town.

Having come through the ranks at Portman Road, Wright quickly established himself as a regular and helped the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2000. Wright more than played his part the following year as The Tractor Boys qualified for Europe in an impressive first season back in the top flight.

Wright was one of the best young goalkeepers around and was even called up to the England squad where he gained two caps for his country. Arsene Wenger saw him as a replacement for David Seaman and brought him to Arsenal in the summer of 2001. However, the shot-stopper was unable to fulfill his potential for the Gunners and only made 22 appearances for the club.

Wright’s next move to Everton was a little more successful. He played 60 games for the Toffees but injuries didn’t help his progression and he eventually lost his place. Wright returned to Ipswich Town again in 2008 after short stints with West Ham United and Southampton.

The big goalkeeper enjoyed his second spell in East Anglia and was awarded player of the year for the 2008/09 season. Wright was released by the club in 2010 but was back again in 2011 after a brief time at Sheffield United. This time he only made one appearance before finally saying goodbye to his beloved Ipswich Town.

So what’s Wright up to these days?

After leaving Ipswich Town, Wright would not play a competitive match again despite his professional career lasting another four years. A brief move to Preston North End didn’t go to plan before a final career move to Manchester City in 2012.

Wright was mainly used as a third-choice keeper while at the Etihad Stadium but his experience was invaluable in helping those around him to grow. He was unable to get on the field during his time in Manchester and eventually called time on his career in 2016.

Wright has remained at Manchester City ever since his retirement and currently works under Pep Guardiola as a goalkeeping coach. The former international has clearly passed on a lot of his knowledge to the future generation of goalkeepers and continues to do a good job as part of the backroom staff.