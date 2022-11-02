‘The deciding factor’ – Assessing Burnley’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

Burnley find themselves top of the Championship table right now – two points ahead of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd, with a game in hand, and unbeaten in 15 league outings.

As the 2022/23 season progresses, Burnley seem to be going from strength-to-strength under Vincent Kompany. Many had reservations about the Belgian’s summer appointment and his side started fairly slowly, but Burnley are looking like strong title contenders ahead of the World Cup break.

There’s still 28 Championship games standing between Burnley and an immediate return to the Premier League. But fans should have optimism for the season ahead.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers assess Burnley’s season so far and predict where they’ll finish in the league…

Luke Phelps

“If there’s one thing – or theme – that Burnley are showcasing this season, it’s that depth pays dividends in the Championship. Kompany refers to it a lot and rightly so – in October and November teams often start picking up injuries, and whilst Burnley have their share of injuries, their injury list is looking pretty healthy and that’s down to squad rotation.

“Kompany has managed to keep his best players fit and firing so far and for me, Burnley are the team to beat right now. They’ve looked shaky at times and a few weeks ago they were drawing far too many games. But they’re shoring up at the back and they’re starting to become more ruthless in attack as well.

“I do however think that there’s a lot of pressure on Jay Rodriguez and that an injury to him could really dent Burnley’s form, so a striker signing in January could be the deciding factor for them this season.”

Where will Burnley finish this season?

“As mentioned above, a striker signing in January could be the difference for Burnley. But if Rodriguez can stay fit then Burnley should have no issues in achieving promotion this season.

“Of course, it’s still early in the season and anything can happen. Kompany remains an inexperienced manager but I think his experiences as a player with really come in handy in the business end of the season – he’s got a winning mentality from his time at Manchester City and he’ll need that to rub off onto his players when it matters most.

“I’m going to stick my neck on the line and say Burnley will win the league this season – no other team has their depth or their quality.”

James Ray

“Many thought that Kompany would take more time to adjust to management in the Championship after coming over from Belgium, but he’s taken to the division like a duck to water and his Burnley side are flying at the moment.

“Their ability to control games has seen them suffocate opponents added with the calibre of players they managed to recruit in the summer has made them a fantastic side and personally, I think they’ll take some stopping this season.

“Their strength in depth has helped them turn the tide in games when they might not have earned points and with injuries always causing havoc in such a jam-packed season, they’ve coped well thanks to the well-balanced squad built by Kompany and co – all after just one transfer window too.”

Where will Burnley finish this season?

“I backed Burnley to exceed expectations in the early stages of the season, so I’m pleased for that to have come true. And honestly, I can’t see them tailing off either. Yes, there will be bumps in the road and almost definitely dips in form, but I really see them as title-winning material.

“I’d be surprised if they don’t go up, and they might just go up as Champions. I’m backing them to finish top of the pile.”