Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town with key players still sidelined

Sunderland travel to Huddersfield Town tonight in a midweek Championship outing.

Sunderland come into this one on rocky form and their recent draw against Luton Town can’t be overlooked. The Black Cats’ squad is depleted, so they’ll be hoping to get their sidelined players back sooner rather than later to get themselves back on track.

Huddersfield Town have some catching up to do and they’ll fancy themselves here. They come into this one off the back of a strong win against Millwall and their natural squad quality can win them games at this level.

Sunderland team news

Niall Huggins is back in action for the U21s but won’t be ready for first-team action just yet.

Lynden Gooch picked up an injury against Wigan Athletic and won’t feature until December.

Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard and Aji Alese will likely remain sidelined until after the World Cup.

Jack Clarke will miss this one through suspension.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Batth

Wright

Cirkin

Evans (C)

Neil

Roberts

Pritchard

Embleton

Diallo

Ellis Simms came off the bench against Luton Town and despite making an impact, it didn’t sound like Mowbray wants to risk the striker with a start just yet.

Elliot Embleton scored Sunderland’s equaliser last weekend and he could replace the suspended Clarke in this one. Patrick Roberts could be given a start though following a knock which only saw him return to the bench last weekend.

Bailey Wright returned to the defence to steady the ship last weekend and he did a decent job at it. The injury to Gooch means Luke O’Nien filling in at right-back and Wright coming into central defence makes the most sense.

The game kicks off tonight at 19:45pm.