Sheffield United to keep a close eye on Manchester City loanee as Paul Heckingbottom issues update after horror tackle

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club will be taking a close look at loan ace James McAtee after he was on the receiving end of a horror tackle against Bristol City on Tuesday night.
Sheffield United emerged victorious on Tuesday night, defeating Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate.
Iliman Ndiaye scored the decisive goal with 49 minutes on the clock, but it was an event in second-half injury-time that has been the main talking point of the Championship clash.
With 96 minutes on the clock, Bristol City’s George Tanner was sent off for a forceful, high tackle on Blades loan man James McAtee. Referee Steve Martin quickly dismissed the defender before McAtee was treated and went on to finish the game.
However, as quoted by The Star, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has said they’ll be keeping a close eye on the youngster.
McAtee took a whack to both the knee and his head as a result of the tackle and Heckingbottom will be taking no chances, confirming that they will be monitoring him closely over the coming days. He said:
“James banged his head and his knee.
“He really got caught. We’ll take a look at him, as you’d expect, over the next few days and fingers crossed with him.”
As said before, McAtee was able to see out the game and celebrated the result with his teammates post-game, but the Blades will be taking all precautions necessary it seems.
Fingers crossed…
McAtee’s loan might not have been the most fruitful as of yet, but he has seen an increased involvement in recent weeks. He’s taking time to adjust to the level in his first full season of senior football and it will be hoped he can kick on from here.
Fingers crossed there’s no lasting damage as a result of Tanner’s challenge and he can continue to push for a more regular role in Heckingbottom’s side. It makes sense that they’re taking extra care of the Manchester City talent though, especially given that the Blades boss said he took a bang to the head too.
Sheffield United face a tough test against Burnley this weekend, so it remains to be seen if McAtee is fit to feature.