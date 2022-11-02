Recent West Brom and Hull City managerial candidate set to take La Liga job says Fabrizio Romano

West Brom and Hull City’s recent managerial candidate Carlos Carvalhal is poised to become the new Celta Vigo manager, Fabrizio Romano has said.

West Brom and Hull City have both been on the hunt for new managers recently after parting ways with Steve Bruce and Shota Arveladze respectively.

Of course, the Baggies have since named Carlos Corberan as their new boss, but the Tigers are still managerless.

One candidate linked with both West Brom and Hull City has been former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal. Now though, it’s been claimed the Portuguese man is set for a role in La Liga with Celta Vigo.

Trusted reporter Romano has said on Twitter that Carvalhal is poised to replace Eduardo Coudet as the club’s manager, with documents poised to be signed today.

Celta Vigo are set to appoint Carlos Carvalhal as new manager, he will replace Coudet — full agreement in place on two year deal. 🚨🔵 #Celta Documents are ready, as first called by @pedromsepulveda. Been told it will be signed today. pic.twitter.com/MfNwwe6ygx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2022

The switch would see the former Wednesday boss venture into another new country. Carvalhal is a well-travelled boss, spending time in England, Portugal, Turkey, Abu Dhabi and more over the course of his career, but a role with Celta Vigo would be his first in Spain.

No return to England?

After two spells in charge in the UK with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City and despite recent links with a return to management on these shores, it seems Carvalhal will not be coming back to the EFL any time soon.

His pedigree could have made him a worthy coach of either West Brom or Hull City, but neither ended up bringing him back.

It remains to be seen if he ends up coaching in the Championship again in the future. He was a popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday and was respected at Swansea City despite their relegation in his short-lived stint, so there’s no doubt he would be welcomed with open arms if he return to these shores one day.