QPR team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City with defensive duo currently unavailable

QPR travel to Norfolk to face Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

With three wins in their previous five fixtures, QPR have been rejuvenated since the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach. Despite their solid campaign so far, the London club will be keen to put their recent defeat to Birmingham City behind them and get back to winning ways.

The Canaries have had an underwhelming season so far, losing three of their previous five league outings and just about occupying a play-off place. Dean Smith’s side will undoubtedly be aiming to tighten up defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

A win for QPR could see them move into 2nd, whilst Norwich City would move into 4th place if they are able to pick up all three points.

QPR team news

Jimmy Dunne is currently unavailable after sustaining a knee injury against Luton Town last month. Finland international Niko Hamalainen is currently questionable, currently recovering from an ankle problem he picked up during a training session in August.

Chris Willock is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Sheffield United last month. Jake Clark-Salter and Tyler Roberts may be absent after being substituted off on the weekend against Birmingham City.

Stefan Johansen could be involved in the fixture at Carrow Road despite also going off injured.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dickie

Balogun

Laird

Field

Johansen

Iroegbunam

Chair

Armstrong

Dykes

It has been a solid campaign so far for Beale’s side, pushing for a possible chance at promotion and playing impressive attacking football in the process. Despite this, the Hoops have lacked discipline at the back in recent fixtures which could be detrimental to their promotion ambitions in the long-run.

Striker Lyndon Dykes could play an important role in a fixture that could go either way between two sides fighting for a play-off spot.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.