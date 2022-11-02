Nathan Jones provides injury updates on Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer after Luton Town’s draw v Reading

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has provided injury updates on Hatters duo Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer after last night’s goalless draw v Reading in the Championship.

Luton Town were held to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road last night. Reading left with a share of the points, leaving Luton with back-to-back draws in the Championship and in 10th place of the table.

And for Jones, the game has sprung up some fresh injury concerns with defensive duo Bradley and Lockyer being forced off with injury.

Speaking to the club after the game, Jones said of Bradley:

“We don’t know yet [the extent of his injury]. When you knock someone who is going up for the ball, they can land awkwardly and that is what it was. It was a cheap little foul that you don’t want to see because it is very difficult, when they land it can cause a serious injury and hopefully it is not.”

And on Lockyer, Jones said:

“It wasn’t concussion, he just had a real whack in the face. It wasn’t an elbow or anything, he headed the back of his head. It was an honest challenge in terms of everything, no malice in anyway, but Locks is in such good form at the minute. He’s aggressive, he wants to defend well and I’m really proud of him for how he’s playing at the minute.”

The pair have been influential in Luton Town’s campaign so far – Lockyer especially. The Welsh international has become a key player and a cult hero among Hatters fans, for his commanding performances at the back.

A potential blow for Jones…

With the World Cup break just around the corner, it will give any injured player in the Football League a chance to rest and recover, so injuries to Bradley and Lockyer might not be so damaging to the team as in seasons before.

But Jones will still hope that the pair don’t have serious injuries as he’ll want his side to go into the World Cup break in as good a position as possible – Luton’s form has slowed down in recent weeks with the Hatters having not won in their last three.

They face Blackpool, Stoke City, and Rotherham United before the break – three winnable games for the Hatters who could yet find themselves in the top-six for the World Cup.