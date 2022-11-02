Middlesbrough boss provides ‘hopeful’ injury update on Duncan Watmore

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has provided an update on Duncan Watmore’s injury, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough got their first win under Carrick on Tuesday night, winning 3-1 away at Hull City. The new Boro boss has been unable to call upon one of the club’s shining lights so far in his two games in charge, with Watmore currently out with an injury.

The 28-year-old has four goals and an assist to his name this season, bettered only by Chuba Akpom’s six goals and one assist. Watmore provides something different to what is at Carrick’s disposal currently and he gave an update on the fitness of the striker in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“He got a bang on the head in the game before I came, against Huddersfield. We’re kind of taking it, not exactly day by day, but certainly game by game at the minute,” he said.

“He was closer to this one, but to be totally honest with you, I’m not sure whether Saturday will come too soon or not. We’re hopeful, but we’ll see.”

Middlesbrough take on Bristol City at the Riverside in Carrick’s first home game as head coach. They will continue to assess Watmore this week before kick-off.

A blow for Boro…

There haven’t been too many players who have caught the eye for Middlesbrough this season, but Watmore is certainly one who can hold his head up high. Therefore, his absence is a blow for Boro and they will need to make do without him.

It doesn’t sound like too much of a damaging injury and looks set to keep him out short-term as opposed to anything worse than first feared. Although no timescale from Carrick, it seems as though he will only miss a couple of games maximum, although further tests could determine a different opinion.

However, they do have players who can deputise in his absence. Carrick gave Marcus Forss a rare start on Tuesday and the Finland international impressed, with the Boro boss labelling him ‘terrific’. Forss could be the beneficiary, along with the in-form Akpom and Fulham loanee Rodrigo Muniz.