Lowe hails ‘unplayable’ Preston North End man after Swansea City win

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has heaped praise on Alan Browne in an interview with the club’s official website, after his performance in the 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Tuesday evening.

Preston North End achieved back to back wins for just the second time this season, beating Swansea City 1-0 thanks to a Brad Potts strike on the half-hour mark. The result leaves the Lilywhites in 7th and level on points with Norwich City and Swansea City in 5th and 6th respectively.

Although Potts will grab the headlines for his match-winning goal, midfielder Browne was the one singled out for praise by his manager. Speaking to the club’s official website, Lowe labelled the 27-year-old ‘brilliant’, ‘superb’, and ‘unplayable’ after his performance.

“Brilliant, yeah. He deserves that, I just said to him then, he’s back,” he said.

“Now you’ve seen, in the last two games, he’s been superb and that’s what I want from my big players, especially my captain so fair play to him. He’s got his head down, he’s worked at it, he’s been disappointed at not being in the team at times but tonight he showed the Alan Browne of old and that’s what we want to continue to get out of him because when he’s performing like that, he’s unplayable,” he said later in the interview.

Browne has only started three of the last six games, but will look to keep his place for the foreseeable future after his impressive showing against the Swans. The Preston North End captain will believe he has done enough to warrant a start against Reading on Friday night’s clash.

A huge boost for Browne and Preston North End…

After being such an important part of the first-team fold and then suddenly falling victim to rotation, often players can down tools or not be happy with the manager’s decision, yet Browne has shown he is a true professional and has worked hard to get back into the starting eleven and proved his worth on Tuesday.

Preston North End are within touching distance of a place in the top six, sitting outside the play-off places on goal difference alone. They will need their best players fit and firing if they are to achieve that goal and Browne being on song provides a huge boost for Lowe.

Browne will have done enough to keep his place for Friday’s game against the Royals and he will look to build on his performance against Swansea City and give Lowe no choice but to continue playing him in central-midfield indefinitely.