Lincoln City summer signing reveals he ‘had options’ before making Imps switch

Lincoln City’s loaned in goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has admitted he ‘had options’ other than the Imps before joining on a temporary basis in the summer.

Lincoln City struck a loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Rushworth in the summer transfer window.

His step up to League One came off the back of a strong spell with League Two side Walsall in the 2021/22 campaign. He managed to keep 13 clean sheets in 46 games for the Saddlers, making a good impression in his first full season of senior action.

Rushworth has made a decent start to life with the Imps too, keeping seven clean sheets in 15 games and conceding only 15 goals.

Now, speaking with the club’s official website, the 21-year-old has revealed that he ‘had options’ in the summer transfer window before deciding on a move to Sincil Bank. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Lincoln were one of the first clubs to express an interest, and I got some really good first impressions after speaking to Jez George.

“Coming off the back of a good season I had options, but knew this was a place I’d feel welcome and wanted. It’s definitely lived up to those high expectations.

“It’s a really good relationship with Sam Long and Jordan Wright. Being a goalkeeper is tough as only one of us can play, but Jordan and Sam support me and we all push each other – I know if I don’t play well then Jordan will come into the team and I’ll support him.”

A good place for loan talents…

Lincoln City have shown in recent years that they can be a great club for young players to cut their teeth in the senior game with. The fact they’ve been trusted with Rushworth is a sign they’re valued by top clubs like Brighton.

Previous loanees like Lewis Fiorini and Morgan Rogers of Manchester City only affirm that statement too.

It will be hoped that they can continue to bring in a solid flow of loan talents from Premier League clubs to bolster their squad year on year, especially given that manager Mark Kennedy is well-versed in working with and developing young players after holding roles in the academies at Ipswich Town, Manchester City and Wolves.