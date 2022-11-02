‘Improvements to be made’ – Assessing QPR’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

QPR look set to go into the World Cup break in the top-six, which is perhaps more than many R’s fans would’ve expected going into this campaign.

Mick Beale has breathed new life into the club since arriving last summer. His QPR side are playing some of the best football that fans have seen in a long time and the west Londoners have even spent time at the top of the pile this season.

There’s still a number of games left to be played this season, so fans shouldn’t get too carried away. But with how well QPR have played so far, and with the likes of Chris Willock yet to return to the side, remaining coy about QPR’s potential this season is difficult.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers assess QPR’s season so far and predict where they might finish in the league this season…

Luke Phelps

“Of all the new managers to have come into the Championship this season, I think Beale and Vincent Kompany stand head and shoulders above the rest. And there’s an argument to say that Beale is the better of the two given his lack of resources compared to Kompany’s at Burnley – his tactical nous has transformed a fairly average QPR side into promotion contenders, and all in such a short space of time.

“I think the main difference for QPR this season is their newfound defensive ability. There’s still improvements to be made but compared to last season, QPR are much better at the back, with new arrivals in Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun, and Ethan Laird and Kenneth Paal on the flanks, proving influential.

“Attacking-wise, QPR remain prolific. But the likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair seem to have taken their game up a notch since Beale arrived, and that’s a credit to his tactical awareness and willingness to play attacking football – a style of play which suits this current crop of QPR players.”

Where will QPR finish this season?

“There’s a lot of teams in the race for automatic promotion this season. But thankfully for QPR, I don’t think we’ll see any teams mount a title push in the second half of the season – I think it’s a race between Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and QPR.

“Of the four, Blackburn and QPR I think will prove to be the most inconsistent across the campaign. QPR for me, whilst they’ve gone up a level under Beale, still miss the presence of a really prolific no.9 and whilst it’s easy to say; ‘go and sign one in January’, there just isn’t that many of them about – realistic ones for QPR to sign anyway.

“QPR fans should be happy with a top-six finish this season. And even then, I wouldn’t bet against them winning in the play-offs.”

James Ray

“Beale made for an exciting appointment in the summer and after arriving with a big reputation, it’s safe to say he’s delivered. He’s rapidly become a popular figure in West London and the forward-thinking football he has his side playing has made QPR a joy to follow in the early stages of the season.

“The R’s are operating on a united front under his management and he’s proven the perfect successor to Mark Warburton. The fact he turned down the chance to speak to Wolves speaks volumes about his character and just how invested he is in the club too.

“Fans shouldn’t only be excited for the rest of the season, but the long-term future under Beale at QPR too.”

Where will QPR finish this season?

“As rosy as things are at Loftus Road, there are a couple of fears I have. Lyndon Dykes has a respectable total of five goals but for me, they still need another prolific striker. Sinclair Armstrong is a valuable option but he hasn’t added the goals to his game yet, and the other strikers haven’t lit it up either.

“If star man Chris Willock suffers another injury too, I fear the R’s could lose some potency going forward. That could be the difference between earning a top-six spot or just missing out.

“It’s a tough one to call, but if Willock stays fit, I can see QPR earning a play-off finish, even if they don’t sign another striker.”