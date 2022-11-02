‘If there’s a positive…’ – Assessing West Brom’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

West Brom’s season went from bad to worse under Steve Bruce. But Carlos Corberan is now the man in charge and there’s a sense of quiet optimism starting to brew among the Baggies faithful.

West Brom haven’t played in the third tier of English football since 1993. They’ve toyed between the Premier League and Championship since then, with a 21st place finish in the old Division 1 being their worst league finish since.

As things stand, the Baggies sit in 23rd. Last night’s win over Blackpool handed Corberan his first win as the club’s new boss and it lifted his side off the bottom of the table in the process.

Whilst the win has sparked some optimism and belief into the fan base, the club remains in a relegation battle, with a lot of issues to sort both on and off the pitch.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers rank West Brom’s season so far and predict where the club might finish at the end of the 2022/23 campaign…

Luke Phelps

“West Brom’s season so far has been disastrous. Everyone knows that. The campaign so far has exposed a lot of regular first-team players who maybe need to move on, for the sake of themselves and the club too. But if there’s a positive to take, it’s the personnel that Bruce managed to bring in last summer.

“He was never going to get the best out of the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace, Okay Yokuslu, Tom Rogic, but Corberan can. And let’s not forget that West Brom still have Daryl Dike which, in time, I believe will prove to be an amazing signing for the Baggies.

“Right now though, West Brom are in trouble. The players looked drained of confidence and I think the World Cup break will do the Baggies a world of good – it’ll give Corberan some much-needed time to work with his new players on the training ground, and it’ll give some of the club’s injured players time to get up to speed.”

Where will West Brom finish this season?

“A mid-table finish would be commendable. Ron Gourlay has said that there’s still time for a top-six charge but I really don’t think there is. Corberan first of all needs to drag this West Brom side out of the bottom three, which I think he’ll do soon enough, and then get to grips with his side before next summer where he can really put his own stamp on the side. If I had to pick a table position, I’d say 12th.”

James Ray

“It’s no secret that the positives have been few and far between at The Hawthorns so far this season. Some though Steve Bruce hadn’t done enough to keep his job ahead of the new season, let alone into October.

“Thankfully, a solid coach is now in place in the form of Corberan and I’ve got good faith that he’ll life the Baggies out of the mire was back towards they would have hoped to be this season. He needs to be given the chance to shift some serious deadwood in January though, freeing some space for his own signings too.

“West Brom can’t afford to wait until January to start picking up results though. Their turnaround needs to start now.”

Where will West Brom finish this season?

“Looking at the table, there are teams that sit around mid-table that will drop off and find themselves towards the lower echelons of the division over the second half of the season. That should help West Brom rise back up the ranks if they can get themselves back on track, and I back them to do that.

“Corberan certainly has a tough task on his hands, but I can see him taking West Brom to around mid-table. I’ll say 13th.”