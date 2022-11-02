Huddersfield Town man frozen out of Mark Fotheringham’s squad amid contract situation, report claims

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell’s omission from Mark Fotheringham’s side comes amid failing talks over a new deal, Football Insider has claimed.

Huddersfield Town saw young midfielder Russell emerge in the first-team picture over the course of last season.

He successfully nailed down a spot in the side and maintained his place under Danny Schofield’s management in the early stages of the current campaign too. However, he now hasn’t played for over a month, being completely omitted from the matchday squad in four of the last six league games.

Now, Football Insider has claimed a ‘contract wrangle’ is the reason behind his continued absence.

Their report states that talks have been taking place between Russell’s representatives and the Terriers over a new long-term contract with the club. The discussions have not materialised into a new deal as of yet though, leading to him being ‘frozen out’ of the squad at the John Smith’s Stadium.

One to resolve?

If the claims of this ongoing contract are true, it’s a situation Fotheringham and the club should want to resolve soon.

Russell was a huge hit for the Terriers when breaking into the side earlier this year and if they can get the best out of him, they could have a real force in the middle of the park once again. He’s a player that looks to have high ceiling, but the work needs to go in from both the player and the club to make this work it seems.

He drew criticism for his effort earlier this season, so it remains to be seen if he can force his way back into the side if his contract situation is resolved.