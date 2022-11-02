‘He should have come to us’ – Nigel Pearson reveals summer pursuit of Sheffield United man

Sheffield United loan man Reda Khadra was a summer target for Bristol City, Robins boss Nigel Pearson has admitted to Bristol Live.

Sheffield United looked to have pulled off an impressive coup in the summer when Khadra arrived on loan from Brighton.

The German talent had enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the 2021/22 season but since arriving at Bramall Lane, things just haven’t gone to plan. Khadra has been unable to nail down a place in the side and he was substituted just 34 minutes into Tuesday’s clash with Bristol City.

Now, speaking after the game, Robins boss Pearson has revealed Khadra was a player on their radar in the summer.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Pearson has said it was a brave decision by Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom to bring him off so early before stating he bets Khadra ‘wishes’ he opted for an Ashton Gate move instead. He said:

“I think that’s more because the player he took off has been a huge disappointment.

“I think it’s more to do with them thinking, ‘any chance of him running around?’ I think it was quite a brave decision to hook him off. But he was a player we tried to get in the summer.

“We know he’s high maintenance, a difficult character, but he’s a very talented boy and we were very interested in taking him but his agent, or whoever it was, decided that he (should) go to Sheffield United. I bet he wishes he should have come to us.”

How things could have changed…

It just hasn’t worked out for Khadra at Sheffield United, and although there’s still time for him to force his way back into the side, the situation will surely be assessed when the January transfer window comes around.

Parent club Brighton would have hoped for a loan spell similar to, if not better than, the one Khadra enjoyed with Blackburn Rovers, but it just hasn’t panned out that way.

We’ll never know how Khadra would have fared had he picked a switch to Bristol City instead of Sheffield United. But, it seems Pearson is a big admirer of his skillset, even if he acknowledged he can be a difficult character.