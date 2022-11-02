Ex-Liverpool star tips 25-year-old Championship star for future Premier League transfer

Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene has been tipped to make a Premier League move in the future by former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann.

Rotherham United’s versatile Irishman Ogbene has been a huge hit since signing from Brentford on a permanent basis in 2019.

Much of his time with the Millers has been spent on the right-hand side, operating either as a winger or a wing-back. However, he’s spent almost all of this season operating as a striker, managing a respectable total of four goals in 12 Championship games before being cast to the sidelines through injury.

Now, Ogbene has drawn himself some high praise.

Speaking with BoyleSports Football, former Liverpool midfielder and RTE pundit Hamann has said that he believes the Rotherham United ace has the talent to secure himself a move to the Premier League in the future.

Here’s what he had to say on the Lagos-born star:

“Chiedozie Ogbene has the ability to secure a Premier League move in the future. He’s already scored four goals this season and he’s a very powerful player and could be an asset for many teams.

“He’s been a standout player for the last year or so now and I don’t see any reason why, if he finishes the season well with Rotherham, he can’t make the move to the Premier League one day.”

A top-flight star in the making?

Ogbene’s time with Rotherham United has seen him cement his place as one of the EFL’s more eye-catching talents.

His pace, dribbling ability and versatility has seen him emerge as a key player at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, also making an impact on the international stage with the Republic of Ireland.

Y0u get the feeling it’s a matter of time before a Premier League side or a more upwardly-mobile Championship team looks to recruit Ogbene to give him a chance at taking himself to the next level. His Rotherham United deal is up at the end of this season, so it may not be long before top-flight sides start to take notice of his situation.