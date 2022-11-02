Derby County transfers quiz – 15 questions about the club’s transfers since 2005

Derby County have seen the good, the bad and the ugly pull on the club colours over the years.

Derby County will he hoping that a busy summer of transfer business can help them mount a serious push for promotion this season.

Liam Rosenior was the man in charge while the rebuild took place, but it’s Paul Warne who has since been named as Wayne Rooney’s permanent replacement and tasked with taking the club back to the Championship. They’ve made a respectable start to the season too, sitting just outside the play-offs in 7th place, two points shy of Bolton Wanderers.

But how well do you think you know the Rams’ transfers of years gone by?

Test your knowledge in our latest Derby County quiz on The72 – 15 questions about the club’s transfers since 2005…