Corberan provides injury updates on West Brom trio Dike, Bryan and Ajayi

Carlos Corberan has given an update on injured West Brom trio Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan and Semi Ajayi.

Corberan claimed his first win as West Brom boss last night, with his side beating Blackpool 1-0 at The Hawthorns courtesy of an 85th minute goal from Okay Yokuslu.

The win lifts West Brom off the bottom of the Championship table and into 23rd, with just two points now separating the Baggies and safety.

Ahead of the game, Corberan shared a positive update on Dike, Bryan and Ajayi who are all been sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Corberan told the club:

“They are in the last step of their recoveries, that’s why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches.

“They were doing more specific football work, something they couldn’t do before.”

When asked if any of the trio could feature before the World Cup break, Corberan said:

“I think so… If everyone progresses how they are doing, before the international break we can have some of these players.”