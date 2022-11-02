Club announce early cancellation of Huddersfield Town man’s loan deal after injury blow

Huddersfield Town winger Rolando Aarons has seen his loan spell with Motherwell prematurely terminated, it has been confirmed.

Huddersfield Town decided to send Aarons out on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old made a season-long return to Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, who he spent a decent loan spell with over the second half of the 2019/20 season. However, injury has hampered him in the early stages of his time back with the Scottish Premiership side.

His last outing came back in September and now, it’s been confirmed he’s back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Motherwell announced at midday on Wednesday that there was an agreement in place for his loan to be terminated early if he should suffer a long-term injury while with the club. And after picking up a hamstring injury last month, Aarons is unlikely to play again until the end of the year.

As a result, the loan has been brought to an early end.

1 of 25 Who is this Championship player (middle)? Dimi Giannoulis Kenny McLean Josh Sargent Todd Cantwell

What now for Aarons?

It would have been hoped that stint back in Scotland could help Aarons get back to his best while on the hunt for some regular minutes away from Huddersfield Town. But now back with the Yorkshire outfit, the new priority will be getting back to full fitness.

A return to action in time for January could open the door to a new loan move, but it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

The former Newcastle United starlet hasn’t been able to make a telling impact since joining the Terriers in January 2021. With his deal up next summer, you get the feeling his long-term future could lay elsewhere.